Shamrock Out, SoCal, at St. Patrick's Day Revelries

Casey's Irish Pub in downtown Los Angeles will once again host a rollicking, close-down-the-street shindig on Saturday, March 17. Four blocks of DTLA will shutter for the bash.

What to Know Saturday, March 17

Hollywood, DTLA, Fairfax District...

Guinness on tap, corned beef plates, classic Irish tunes, block parties, intimate pub scenes

St. Patrick's Day can be quite the prismatic holiday, for the variety of celebrations, and what revelers seek from those celebrations, is impressive and vivaciously varied.

True, the green beer and Guinness'll be flowing in points from Pasadena to the South Bay, and if finding a frosty mug to raise is part of your plans, also line up your ride home, or what kind friend'll be doing the designated driving.

As far as food, music, and friendly camaraderie? That's all blooming, clover-like, across Southern California on Saturday, March 17.

Best find your céili now, merrymakers of St. Patrick's Day, and don't forget to garb up in green, if that's essential to the essence of the occasion for you. Note that many celebrations are for revelers ages 21 and over.

Casey's Irish Pub: This is the mondo, huge, four-blocks-shuttered celebration in downtown Los Angeles. The 21+ street fest kicks off at 11 a.m. and is free to join if you get there before 1 p.m. (details here). Did we truck out "mondo" and "huge" already? Believe it.

Rock & Reilly's Irish Pub: The 7th annual Block Party will raise the non-roof at the Sunset Strip venue's back lot. The hours are 1 to 10 p.m. and Merging Vets & Players is the beneficiary. Is the party 21-and-over? You bet. Do you want to find your way to a ticket now? Here's where to start.

Pub Crawls Aplenty: Join the St. Patrick's Crawl of Fame II by heading for MiniBar Hollywood in the mid-afternoon. There's a 3:30 p.m. start time and the cost is $25. Your cost of admission covers a few select libations at MiniBar plus entrance elsewhere. Read up before you go. More pub crawling, as in, separate events found downtown and in Tinseltown? Your information on both is this way. As for the block party on Cahuenga? Details are here.

Tam O'Shanter: You're in Atwater Village and you hear the stirring sounds of classic Celtic tunes? Follow them to the historic eatery, and find your way inside the large-scale music tent. It's an all-day festivity at the landmark restaurant, one that includes raffles, Guinness kegs, and more. Five bucks is the admission to the tent.

The Original Farmers Market: It's a daylong whoopdidoo at the corner of Third & Fairfax, with live tunes from Celtic Camerata, Glen the Bagpiper, The Blackwaterside Trio, and Lilt'N'Tang. Oh yeah, and Magee's Kitchen'll be serving up their famous corned beef and cabbage dinners. This is a party that isn't solely 21-plus, do note; the tots are welcome.

Tom Bergin Public House: This decades-old Fairfax Avenue treasure recently moved to a shorter open schedule, but take heart: The holiday will be a lively and long one, beginning at 6 in the morning, on Saturday, March 17. Been missing the Bergin-style spirit? Get there, just south of Wilshire, as the sun rises on St. Patrick's Day.

The Cauldron: The still-new spooky-sublime bar and restaurant in Buena Park is casting a delicious spell for the holiday. Check out the menu: Guinness-glazed lamb chops, emerald eggs, and corned beef cabbage wraps are all available. Bonus? You can order these specialties throughout the weekend. This is more of a foodie experience, one that's as ethereal and estoteric as the venue's theme.

Angel City Brewery: So you're in the Arts District on March 17, and it is after noon o'clock but before 7 p.m., and you've got a hankering for delicious corned beef tacos, sip-ready Irish Coffee Stout, and a moving line-up of Irish ditties? You know where to go. (Angel City Brewery, indeed.)

Your Favorite Pub: Taverns, hangouts, favorite spots, and beloved local watering holes across the region will be raising the spirits on March 17, from The Morrison in Atwater Village to The Venice Whaler to Molly Malone's in the Fairfax District to The Auld Dubliner in Long Beach.

Some parties at some pubs'll stay low-key, some will lean into a rollicking vibe, and some will put the emphasis on food or tunes. Check with your neighborhood go-to to see how it is greeting the shamrockingest day of the calendar.

