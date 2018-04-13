Shark attacks can be a big concern for a surfer or swimmer, but now a newly developed shark detection network could make going into the water much safer.
In May of 2016, Maria Kocs-Maros was bit by a 10-foot great white shark in Corona del Mar and nearly lost her life. That got some thinking: “What if lifeguards had known about the shark in the water before Maria's swim?” That's what Clever Buoy, a shark detection and alert system, does.
"It's been invented in Western Australia, where since 2002 there's been 15 fatalities - great white shark attacks,” Ian Cairns said.
Cairns is a hall of fame surfer from Australia who now lives in Southern California. He's trying to get the Clever Buoy system set up in Corona del Mar by mid-summer, where Kocs-Maros was attacked.
With the Clever Buoy, the transponders send a beam out about 100 yards from the ocean floor to the ocean surface, which is like a virtual wall. It is not a deterrent -- it just sees what swims through.
When the buoy “sees” a shark, an alarm is sent to the lifeguard on duty.
The Clever Buoy network is similar to NBC4’s First Alert Radar network in that it's searching for movement that normally isn’t there. Its algorithms are set so that the alarms don't go off when it sees a school of fish or a dolphin. The alarm only sounds for sharks.
Cairns said we need to install them before there is a fatality. Chris lowe, director of California State Long Beach's shark lab, said the population of great white sharks is increasing in Southern California. Great white shark attacks in California are also going up, according to Fish and Wildlife.
But the system isn't cheap.
Cairns is in the process of raising the $25,000 just to get regulatory approval for installation in Corona del Mar.
"We shouldn't look at how expensive it is, but we should look at the value of the system in terms of protection of people's lives, like: what is your kid's life worth?” he said.
