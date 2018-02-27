Shaun White is Hiding Air and Style Tickets in LA

Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States reacts during the medal ceremony for the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Medal Plaza on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Snowboarder Shaun White just got back from winning his third gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, but he's already gearing up for his Air + Style festival this weekend. And he's hiding tickets for his fans to join him.

White posted a video on his Instagram on Monday saying he and the Air + Style team were hiding tickets to his annual music and snowboarding festival throughout the city of Los Angeles.

"All you've got to do is find these tickets at the location, take a photo of yourself with it, and tag @airandstyle. You're coming to the event for free," he said.

Afterwards, he left clues for a few hidden tickets in his Instagram stories. He revealed himself hiding tickets in Philz Coffee, Whole Foods Market, and other businesses.

At least six tickets have already been found, including three at Philz Coffee, Whole Foods Market, and Target in West Hollywood.

Air + Style LA takes place Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4. Tickets are on sale for $149 for general admission and $239 for VIP. You can snag a pair here.

Performers include Zedd, Phoenix, Gucci Mane, and Cashmere Cat.