Shell Out Less for More on National Taco Day

Have six bucks and change? This El Torito line-up could be yours on National Taco Day. The holiday will be appetizingly observed at a number of taco eateries on Friday, Oct. 4.

What to Know Friday, Oct. 4

El Torito will offer four mini Crispy Tacos (steak and chorizo) for $6

Petite Taqueria is offering half-off tacos from 6 p.m. to close

As gifts from the grub-based side of life's grand buffet go, the taco is the perfect present.

It has its own wrapping paper, a tortilla, soft or hard, and you can eat it. It has good things found inside of its wrapping, also edible, and those tasty bits can run the gourmet gamut, from carne asada to chicken to spicy squash to cheesy nums.

And this gift? It's a gift you can give yourself, at any time of the day, including breakfast, when those aforementioned cheesy nums are usually melted into eggs.

Oct. 4 is, then, one of the giftiest days of the year, as far as the cuisine calendar is concerned. No guessing required: It's National Taco Day, and finding flavor-packed shells or soft corny wraps won't be too difficult.

Also not difficult? Saving dough on a taco. That's pretty much year 'round, but National Taco Day makes it even more possible.

El Torito Mexican Restaurant will offer four Mini Crispy Tacos for six bucks. Inside those tacos? Steak and chorizo.

Veranda, at Hotel Figueroa, is jumping into the joy that is National Taco Day with two tacos, plus a beer or margarita, for the price of fifteen bucks. The choices? Carnitas, pollo adobado, or the cauliflower-amazing del Jardin.

Chuy's is inviting customers to throw a taco onto an existing order for, wait for it, a buck. Are you getting another dish at the eatery? Don't forget to order that $1 taco on Oct. 4.

Petite Taqueria in West Hollywood is shaving off 50% of the price on all tacos for National Taco Day, from 6 p.m. through to close.

Trejo's Tacos will hide a golden ticket in some lucky customer's order on Oct. 4. What finding the ticket means? A free Trejo's taco every day for a month. Note this is happening at most locations, but not the LAX Trejo's or Trejo's Coffee and Donuts.

Chica's Tacos will give all guests who purchase two Impossible Tacos a complimentary Topo Chico, plus chips and salsa, too. There's a full-on celebration happening at the DTLA eatery on Oct. 4, with giveaways and more.

Stopping by Rubio's Coastal Grill on Oct. 4? Order a beverage and score a complimentary taco. The good-to-know part? You'll need a coupon to seal this deal.

Want to treat a friend? Taco Bell has a National Taco Day gift set, for five dollars, plus an additional 50 cents. It's only available on Oct. 4, and it involves a pair of Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

And something sweet among all of the savory: El Pollo Loco's "Buy One, Feed Many" Oct. 4 promotion will donate a taco for every Taco al Carbon purchased "to someone in need."

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations