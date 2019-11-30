Authorities Pursue Driver Out on Parole in Irvine Area Chase - NBC Southern California
Authorities Pursue Driver Out on Parole in Irvine Area Chase

By Sydney Kalich and Briana Trujillo

Published 54 minutes ago

    Authorities were in pursuit of a driver in the Irvine area.

    The pursuit started on the 241 Freeway going southbound with speeds at the start about 100 mph.  

    The driver then ran multiple red lights near the District Shopping Center in Tustin. 

    According to CHP, the driver was out on parole at the time of the chase. There were multiple passengers and animals in the car at the time of the chase. 

    The pursuit ended at the intersection of Kalmus Dr. and Red Hills Ave. when the driver and passengers were apprehended. 

