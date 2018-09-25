Deputy Shoots, Kills Armed Man Who Struggled With Partner

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after a shooting Monday night in East Los Angeles.

Deputies responded to a call on the 3600 block of De Garmo Drive and Rowan Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. Details about the call were not immediately available.

A training deputy and trainee approached a car with three occupants and asked the rear passenger to get out, according to Sheriff Jim McDonnell. When the deputy noticed the passenger had a gun, he tried to wrestle the weapon away from him, McDonnell said.

The 42-year-old man opened fire during the fight, he said. The deputy's partner, a patrol trainee, returned fire, killing the man.

The LASD said the deputy was shot during the confrontation in the upper body and was transported to LA County-USC Medical Center. According to LASD's Nicole Nishida, the deputy's condition is stable and out of surgery. He is a 10-year member of the department.

Two other people in the car were detained for questioning.

A gun was recovered at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

The deputy was the third to be shot in East Los Angeles in the last week.

Two deputies were wounded during a shooting Wednesday at Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., where a suspect was shot and killed. Another suspect was wounded and a third was taken into custody in that incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

City News Service contributed to this report.