One Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash in Sun Valley

At least one person was killed and another remained hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Sun Valley.

The crash investigation closed Sherman Way between Case and Vineland avenues. The initial investigation indicates the driver of a Nissan Murano struck at least two parked cars and street light.

One of two people ejected from the Nissan died at the scene. The second individual was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

