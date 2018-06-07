One Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash in Sun Valley - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

One Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash in Sun Valley

Sherman Way was closed early Thursday for the fatal crash investigation

By Jonathan Lloyd and Jonathan Gonzalez

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    One Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash in Sun Valley
    KNBC-TV
    One person was killed Thursday June 7, 2018 in a crash in Sun Valley.

    At least one person was killed and another remained hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Sun Valley.

    The crash investigation closed Sherman Way between Case and Vineland avenues. The initial investigation indicates the driver of a Nissan Murano struck at least two parked cars and street light. 

    One of two people ejected from the Nissan died at the scene. The second individual was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

    Refresh this page for updates.

    Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 5/30] Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices