The Japanese Kirk Gibson?

An injured Shohei Ohtani hit a game-winning, pinch-hit home run, and the Angels came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3, to win the Freeway Series in Anaheim on Sunday.

Following a split of the first two games that saw both teams battle in two low-scoring, close games, Ohtani provided Halo fans with a moment they'll remember forever in the finale.

Ohtani hit a foul ball off his right knee in the ninth inning on Saturday, and was listed as day-to-day by Angels' manager Mike Scioscia entering the day.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Scioscia sent Ohtani to the plate to pinch-hit against right-handed reliever, J.T. Chargois.

In what will go down as a much less dramatic version of Gibson's Home Run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, as Ohtani san took Chargois deep on a 96MPH fastball that traveled 443-feet for the game-winning home run.

Ohtani slowly limped around the bases as the fans in attendance wearing red went wild for his first career pinch-hit home run.

Ohtani put the punctuation mark on a four-run rally for the Angels after Dodgers' outfielder Yasiel Puig got the scoring started with a three-run homer in the top of the second.

The three-run blast was Puig's 11th longball of the season, but it would be the only runs Los Angeles would score in the game as Andrew Heaney and company closed the door on their Southern California rivals.

Puig would later leave the game in the fifth inning with a right oblique injury and will likely go on the disabled list.

The injury could be devastating for the Dodgers as Puig is batting .348 with 13 runs, five doubles, seven homers and 18 RBI in his last 18 road games.

Heaney (5-6), earned the win, allowing three runs on three hits with three walks and a career-high tying 10 strikeouts in seven strong innings.

Heaney became the first Halos pitcher to record 10 or more strikeouts in back-to-back games since Matt Shoemaker did it in May of 2016.

In his last seven starts at the Big A, Heaney is 5-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts.

Some Dodger fans might remember that Heaney was briefly a member of the Boys in Blue when Los Angeles traded for Heaney in a seven-player deal in December of 2014.

However, just hours later, Heaney was sent to Anaheim for Howie Kendrick.

Alex Wood was given a three-run lead for the Dodgers, but the Angels chipped away at the left-hander, scoring two runs on a single by Justin Upton in the bottom of the third inning.

Three innings later, Albert Pujols crushed a curveball from Wood into the rock waterfall in centerfield for the game-tying homer.

Wood did not factor in the decision, and remains undefeated over his last five starts, surrendering three runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

Justin Anderson pitched the ninth inning and recorded his fourth save of the season.

The Angels have won eight of their last 12 games against the Dodgers in the Freeway Series.

