One Hospitalized After a Possible Road Rage Shooting in Orange County

A rear window was shattered in what witnesses described as a road rage shooting Sunday May 5, 2019 in Cypress.

One person was hospitalized in a possible road rage shooting Sunday night in northern Orange County.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. in Cypress. Witnesses called police to report seeing and hearing gunfire in the 4400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The victim was found in a car in a Motel 6 parking lot in Buena Park, about three miles north of where witnesses reported the shooting. The individual's injuries are not considerd life-threatening.

Investigators remained at both scenes early Monday. No arrests were reported.