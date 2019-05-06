One Hospitalized After a Possible Road Rage Shooting in Orange County

One person was hospitalized in a possible road rage shooting Sunday night in northern Orange County.
The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. in Cypress. Witnesses called police to report seeing and hearing gunfire in the 4400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
The victim was found in a car in a Motel 6 parking lot in Buena Park, about three miles north of where witnesses reported the shooting. The individual's injuries are not considerd life-threatening.
Investigators remained at both scenes early Monday. No arrests were reported.