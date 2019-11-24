Shooting Ensues at Party Near Warehouse - NBC Southern California
Shooting Ensues at Party Near Warehouse

By Gene Kang

Published 6 minutes ago

    Loud Labs
    Multiple people were shot at a party near a warehouse early Sunday morning in an industrial part of Los Angeles.

    At around 1 a.m. a total of six people were injured, five of them are in stable condition and another is in critical condition.

    Authorities believe an argument began, causing a fight and escalating into gunfire.

    Chaos followed as young party goers fled from the building labeled “DJ Lights and Sound” on 11th st. and Central ave close to the Fashion District.

    No arrests have been made as authorities continue searching for a suspect.

