Gunman Opens Fire at Scene of Harbor Gateway Blaze

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the scene of a fire Tuesday April 24, 2018 in the Gardena area.

A gunman opened fire on firefighters at the scene of a fire Tuesday morning in the Harbor Gateway area, according to police.

NBC4 is attempting to confirm reports that the gunman is in custody.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. inside a two-story home in the 15000 block of South Orchard Avenue. Los Angeles police confirmed officers responded to a report of an "active shooter" at the residence, where SWAT was involved in a standoff with the individual.

Police said shots were fired after firefighters knocked down the blaze. Details regarding injuries were not immediately available.

The fire was knocked down in about 12 minutes.



Four adults and a child were at the home. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

