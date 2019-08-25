Reports of Shots Fired, Possible Robbery Attempt at Westfield Topanga Mall, LAPD Says - NBC Southern California
Reports of Shots Fired, Possible Robbery Attempt at Westfield Topanga Mall, LAPD Says

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Moment Editorial/Getty Images
    File Photo: Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park, California, on September 19, 2014.

    A suspected robbery attempt at a popular mall in Canoga Park was under investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday.

    A call came in for a shooting in the 6600 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard around 3:12 p.m., according to the LAPD. The incident took place at the Westfield Topanga & Village mall.

    No injuries were reported and the robber or robbers' description was not immediately available, Los Angeles police said. Police said no evacuations were in place and no one was in custody related to the incident.

    This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

