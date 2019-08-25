Reports of Shots Fired, Possible Robbery Attempt at Westfield Topanga Mall, LAPD Says

A suspected robbery attempt at a popular mall in Canoga Park was under investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday.

A call came in for a shooting in the 6600 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard around 3:12 p.m., according to the LAPD. The incident took place at the Westfield Topanga & Village mall.

No injuries were reported and the robber or robbers' description was not immediately available, Los Angeles police said. Police said no evacuations were in place and no one was in custody related to the incident.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.