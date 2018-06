SWAT officers search a Long Beach senior home early Monday June 25, 2018 after a report of an explosion and gunfire. (Published 15 minutes ago)

SWAT officers responded to a Long Beach senior home early Monday after reports of an explosion and gunfire.

The shooting was reported at a high-rise building in the 600 block of East 4th Street.

Details regarding injuries were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in custody.



Aerial video showed a fire engine ladder extended to the balcony of one of the residences.

NBC4 has reached out to the Long Beach police and fire departments for details.