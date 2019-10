One person was shot in a parking lot next to the Santa Monica pier Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

One person was shot in the leg in a parking lot adjacent to the Santa Monica Pier Wednesday night, police said.

No motive was immediately known for the shooting, Sgt. Greer of the Santa Monica Police Department said.

The shooting victim was interviewed by officers en route to the hospital, the sergeant said.

Police said that the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.