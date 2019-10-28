At Least One Injured in Shooting at North Hollywood Market - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
At Least One Injured in Shooting at North Hollywood Market

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    At least one person was injured Monday morning in a shooting at a market in the North Hollywood area.

    The shooting was reported at about 8 a.m. at a market near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Sherman Way. Details about the person's condition were not immediately available.

    The suspected shooter is in custody, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

    Los Angeles police told City News Service they are looking for additional suspects.

    Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

