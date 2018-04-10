Man Shot, Killed by Officer at Crenshaw Mall: Witness Reports - NBC Southern California
Man Shot, Killed by Officer at Crenshaw Mall: Witness Reports

Police have acknowledged an officer-involved shooting occurred at the mall, but have not confirmed that anyone was struck.

By City News Service and Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Raw Video: Officer Shoots Man at Crenshaw Mall

    An officer-involved shooting left a man dead at the Crenshaw mall, witnesses said Tuesday. The LAPD confirmed a shooting occurred but didn't confirm that a man was killed. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A man was shot and killed at the scene of the officer-involved shooting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall Tuesday night, according to a news photographer at the location.

    The shooting was reported at 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 6:30 p.m.

    A witness told the photographer the man was armed with a knife. Police have acknowledged an officer-involved shooting occurred at the mall, but have not confirmed that anyone was struck.

    Mall-goers on social media posted about the shooting, saying they saw a man with a large kitchen knife and saw an officer shoot. They also said they were evacuated from the mall.

