One in Custody After Reports of Gunfire at High School in Palmdale

Authorities respond to a report of a gunman Friday May 11, 2018 at a high school in Palmdale.

One person is in custody after deputies responded to two schools in Palmdale Friday morning following reports of a man with a gun on a high school campus and the sound of gunfire at a nearby elementary school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed deputies responded to Highland High School, located in the high desert north of Los Angeles, where a man with a gun was reported. They did not confirm reports of an active shooter.

Los Angeles County fire officials said one person was hospitalized, but they did not have details about the individual's condition.

Details regarding the individual in custody were not immediately available.

The school's principal tweeted: "Law enforcement is working to assess the situation. Please stay clear of campus. Will update as soon as have more information."

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

At about the same time near Manzanita Elementary School, deputies responded to multiple reports of "shots heard" near the school about five miles east of Highland High School. It was not immediatley clear whether the two reports are connected.

Both schools were cleared later Friday morning, the sheriff's department said.

