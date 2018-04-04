At least one person was shot Wednesday near a North Hollywood movie theater, according to police.
The shooting was reported at approximately 11:20 p.m. near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Victory Boulevard. The incident occurred outside of a Burger King parking lot, near the Cinemark theater.
Police entered the theater with guns drawn to ensure the area was clear.
The victim is in unknown condition and a description of the gunman was not immediately available.
Details on what led up to the shooting were not clear.