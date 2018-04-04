One Person Shot Outside Burger King Parking Lot in North Hollywood - NBC Southern California
One Person Shot Outside Burger King Parking Lot in North Hollywood

By Karla Rendon

Published at 11:44 PM PDT on Apr 4, 2018

    At least one person was shot Wednesday near a North Hollywood movie theater, according to police.

    The shooting was reported at approximately 11:20 p.m. near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Victory Boulevard. The incident occurred outside of a Burger King parking lot, near the Cinemark theater.

    Police entered the theater with guns drawn to ensure the area was clear.

    The victim is in unknown condition and a description of the gunman was not immediately available.

    Details on what led up to the shooting were not clear.

