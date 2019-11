A man in his 20s was shot and killed early Friday in the carport of a Santa Ana townhome.

The shooting was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 2800 block fo North Bristol Street, located south of the 22 Freeway.

No arrests were reported early Friday. A description of the shooter was not available.

The victim lived at the residence with his family.

The shooter might have left the scene in the victim's car, authorities said. A description of the car was not immediately available.