Shots Fired When Deputies Serve a Search Warrant in Studio City Neighborhood

Four men were arrested after shots were fired as deputies served a search warrant early Thursday in Studio City.

Residents were asked to avoid the 11500 block of Dona Teresa Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

"We can confirm that a deputy-involved shooting occurred at this location, and there is no further information at this time," a sheriff's statement said. "It is still an active scene, please stay away from the area."

Deputies were in the area to serve a warrant as part of a vandalism, kidnapping and domestic violence investigation, authorities said. Deputies opened fire after one of the men pulled out a weapon, the sheriff's department said.

"Upon entering the location, they detained... three subjects inside the location, and there was one suspect who pointed a firearm at deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," sheriff's Deputy Eric Ortiz said.

A firearm was recovered.

Paramedics were sent to the scene, but no one was transported.

Los Angeles police officers blocked off the area near the scene.