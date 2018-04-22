Shooting Victim Crashes and Flips Car in Riverside - NBC Southern California
LA-Earth-Week-Desktop

Shooting Victim Crashes and Flips Car in Riverside

By City News Service

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shooting Victim Crashes and Flips Car in Riverside
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    A man was near death in a Riverside hospital Sunday, after first being shot and then flipping his car on a residential street.

    Gunfire and the crash were reported at about 8:10 p.m. near Fern and Madison streets, in the Casa Blanca neighborhood, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

    Firefighters found the man trapped and badly injured. They pried him loose and he was later hospitalized in grave condition, he said.

    Railsback said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 4-19-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    Details were still sketchy at midday, it was not clear what the motive of the shooting was, or if any suspects had been identified.

    Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Jim Brandt at (951) 353-7137 or jbrandt@riversideca.gov, or Detective Mike Medici at (951) 353-7104 or mmedici@riversideca.gov .

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices