Shop Santa Monica at the Shop Santa Monica Store

Goodies, items, and wearables that pay tribute to the beachy burg? Like these pier-tastic shorts from Orlebar Brown Bulldog? Find 'em all in one place at a new online store.

Bringing home a little souvenir from Santa Monica, that tangible thing that will serve as a reminder of your time there?

It might be a bit of sand still clinging to the bottom of your feet (and, of course, dusting the inside your shoes).

It might be a bit of a tan, or a few freckles, from your time on the beach, or, perhaps, a stuffed animal you won by playing Skee Ball on the Santa Monica Pier.

But there are other Santa Monican mementos beyond sand and Skee Ball toys, the kind of goodies that evoke the aura, briny bliss, and laid-back-a-tude of the beachside burg.

To help locals and visitors find items that truly say "Santa Monica," if not with letters than in spirit, there is the brand-new Shop Santa Monica online store, from Santa Monica Travel & Tourism.

"We are delighted to have launched Shop Santa Monica in celebration of our charming oceanfront city," said Misti Kerns, President/CEO of SMTT. "Inspired by a destination that is truly like no other, our collection allows people from around the world to enjoy a piece of Santa Monica."

Items currenctly for sale include t-shirts, Route 66 coffee mugs, a book about Santa Monica Pier, and limited-edition Orlebar Brown board shorts that rock a photo of the iconic over-the-ocean destination.

Did you have an uplifting, sunshiny sojourn in the city? Did you mean to bring something home, besides the sand on the bottom of your feet?

There's now a store for that, one focused solely on Santa Monica and its pier-pretty, Route 66-ish, at-the-beach charms.

