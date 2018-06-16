Shots Ring Out, Fire Breaks Out at Burbank Home

A man with a gun was arrested Saturday in Burbank after a nearly five-hour search.

Police were called to the 1500 block of North Niagara Street at 10:20 p.m. Friday for a reported restraining order violation and heard what they thought were shots being fired, according to Lt. Adam Cornils with the Burbank Police Department.

Authorities noticed a fire in one of the houses in the area and officers made contact with three people inside the home and safely evacuated them, he said.

The people confirmed shots had been fired inside the home and the suspect was in the area, Cornils said.

Officers in a police helicopter spotted the suspect fleeing the area, a perimeter was established and a SWAT team and K-9 officers, along with officers from Glendale and Pasadena police dpartments, were brought in to search for the suspect, he said.

At 3:15 a.m. Saturday, the suspect was found in the backyard of a home in the 1400 block of Catalina Street, but did not comply with directions from officers and a police dog was deployed, according to a statement from the Burbank Police Department.

The suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

He was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered during his apprehension by the K-9 officer.

Police are scheduled to release more information this afternoon.

