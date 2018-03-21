Showers + Towers: OUE Skyspace L.A.'s Rainy Day Deal

Buy a ticket to the way-up-there DTLA deck while it is sprinkling and your pal's ticket is free.

What to Know It must be raining

Two-for-one price tickets

You can also "purchase a return ticket for a sunny day for $10"

What has more variations when observed locally: Snowflakes, ocean waves, or the cloudy skies above Los Angeles?

You could sit on a rock in Big Bear, or a beach in Malibu, and observe snowflakes and waves, respectively, for years, and never be quite sure you've seen a repeat.

But how to best appreciate all of the amazing shapes and hues and textures that the clouds over Southern California easily assume on an especially damp day?

The poetic solution, of course, is to go closer to the clouds, and you can do that by visiting OUE Skyspace L.A., the wayyyy up there, as in 69-70 stories up there, deck that is perched above the city at the U.S. Bank Tower.

The deck stays open on wet days, and there's a deal attached, and it is this: If you show up and it is raining, as in, droplets are actually falling from the sky, you can score a free ticket for your friend, when you pay the full admission to head high into the sky.

There's another deal, if you prefer: If you visit when it is raining, you can purchase a $10 ticket to return to OUE Skyspace L.A. on a sunshiny day at some point in the non-rainy future.

Will you to the Skyslide as it is sprinkling, wheeeeing from the 70th floor to the 69th floor, on a slide, 1,000 feet above the city?

Will you soak up those watercolor views, the ones that stretch far into the distance? Have you seen LA from high up on a rainy day? It absolutely rocks a painterly quality, freeways, skyscrapers, ocean, hills, homes, and all.

Start here, lovers of showers and towers, for your rainy day, money-saving adventure high above downtown.

