That's a Big One. Large Bear Busts Through Gate - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
San Gabriel Valley Chase
logo_la_2x

That's a Big One. Large Bear Busts Through Gate

This is not the first time residents have seen a bear in the neighborhood.

By Marcela Valdivia and Alex Vasquez

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A Big Ol' Fluffy Bear Was Seen Roaming the Streets of Sierra Madre

    A large fluffy bear was seen roaming the streets of Sierra Madre. Animal control officers had to respond, to which the bear appeared to act almost bothered by them. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • This is not the first time Sierra Madre residents have seen a bear in the neighborhood.

    • Sierra Madre police approach bears taking non-lethal measures.

    A big ol' fluffy bear graced Sierra Madre streets with its presence, as the large beast knocked over trash cans in search of food and busted through a homeowner's gate like it was a stack of toothpicks Thursday. 

    Sierra Madre police Henry Amos said the police department occasionally receives bear calls from residents throughout the year. 

    "They mostly come down because of the trash that is put out," Amos said. "They are looking for food because food is pretty scarce up in the hills."

    The bear was spotted roaming on Mira Monte Avenue on trash day, of course. 

    Bear Sightings in Southern California

    [LA ONLY-PHOTOS UPDATED 7/17] Bear Sightings in Southern California
    Cindy Chu

    Police approached the bear taking non-lethal measures and attempted to scare if off with an air horn. Police then had to use a pepper ball, about the size of a paintball, to scare the bear back into the woods.

    This is not the first time residents have seen a bear in the neighborhood. Amos said he has come across several bears and police take preventative measures to remove the bear from the area safely.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices