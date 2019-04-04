That's a Big One. Large Bear Busts Through Gate

A large fluffy bear was seen roaming the streets of Sierra Madre. Animal control officers had to respond, to which the bear appeared to act almost bothered by them. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know This is not the first time Sierra Madre residents have seen a bear in the neighborhood.

Sierra Madre police approach bears taking non-lethal measures.

A big ol' fluffy bear graced Sierra Madre streets with its presence, as the large beast knocked over trash cans in search of food and busted through a homeowner's gate like it was a stack of toothpicks Thursday.

Sierra Madre police Henry Amos said the police department occasionally receives bear calls from residents throughout the year.

"They mostly come down because of the trash that is put out," Amos said. "They are looking for food because food is pretty scarce up in the hills."

The bear was spotted roaming on Mira Monte Avenue on trash day, of course.

Police approached the bear taking non-lethal measures and attempted to scare if off with an air horn. Police then had to use a pepper ball, about the size of a paintball, to scare the bear back into the woods.

This is not the first time residents have seen a bear in the neighborhood. Amos said he has come across several bears and police take preventative measures to remove the bear from the area safely.