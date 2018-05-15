Sign a Royal Wedding Card in Hollywood

Dignitaries will visit the TCL Chinese Theatre forecourt on Tuesday, May 15 to unveil the over-sized greeting card for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Picking out the absolutely perfect wedding card?

You'll be haunting the card aisle for awhile, no doubt.

You want to find the perfect sentiment for the happy couple, the ultimate design that will fit the newlyweds' shared aesthetics, a paper keepsake that is emotional but not too syrupy and very, very pretty.

So how in the world, or rather, in the Windsor Castle, can you possibly begin to select the ideal greeting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a pair that is, you may have heard, going to the chapel on Saturday, May 19?

No card aisle visit is required for this one, for the TCL Chinese Theatre has you covered.

The landmark, along with Britain's Consul General Michael Howells, and a number of other dignitaries and officials, will visit the world-famous cinema's world-famous forecourt to unveil a wedding card for the world-famous couple, one that can be signed by anyone who'd like to send Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the nicest of wishes.

Yes, this card is over-sized, and couldn't possible fit in a traditional card slot, the slots found along the card aisle at the grocery store, no matter how many times you attempted to fold it.

It'll be on display all week long, ahead of the May 19 event, if you can't swing by Tinseltown for the 11 a.m. unveiling on Tuesday, May 15. And, yes, you can sign it at any point in the week, too.

The General Consul is also signing the card, and, indeed, it shall "... be delivered to London," where, one hopes, the newly wedded couple will pore over all of the Los Angeles names (and, yes, visitors to Hollywood are welcome to add their names, too).

Ms. Markle is an Angeleno, so perhaps she'll recognize a few of the names of the locals wishing her well inside of what's being described as a "giant" wedding card.

But the regal doings don't end with this one-of-a-kind colossal greeting, for the cinema is showing a special screening of the royal wedding on May 19, though not in the middle of the night, live, do note.

Rather, rise on Saturday morning, have your coffee, linger over your breakfast, and then head to Hollywood by 10 a.m. to view all the pomp and circumstance, on the big screen, from your comfy movie theater seat at the Chinese 6.

