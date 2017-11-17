Signs of Positivity Displayed Around Glendale

Those who frequent or live in the Glendale area may see the community as a bit more positive after one artist has taken the liberty of sending positive messages with his work.



Many ask for a sign of guidance during difficult times and artist Scott Froschauer took the yearning that many people have and created just that – well, street signs.



Froschauer said the many negative messages in the world inspired him to contribute towards positivity in an effort to help others feel more assured.



Strongly resembling street signs, his art displays simple and encouraging words such as “breathe” rather than transit orders. One of the signs he created comes in a heart shape and reads, “One Way.”



His exhibit, “Word on The Street,” will include 20 pieces of art with positive messages and can be seen near public parks and libraries around Glendale.