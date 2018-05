Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting Monday May 21, 2018 in the Silver Lake area.

A man was fatally shot early Monday in the Silver Lake area.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of North Virgil Avenue. The man was found dead at the scene.

At last one person was detained early Monday, but police did not provide further details.

