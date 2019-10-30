Map: See Where Evacuations Are Ordered for the Easy Fire

A brush fire fanned by some of the most powerful winds of the season grew to more than 1,000 acres in just three hours Wednesday in the hills of Simi Valley.

The Easy Fire was reported Wednesday around 6 a.m. on a hillside between Simi Valley and Moorpark during extreme fire weather conditions. Buildings at the hilltop library were not immediately threatened, but homes below were evacuated.

About 1,000 structures are threatened and about 6,500 homes are evacuated in the area about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The evacuations affect about 26,000 residents.

Use the map above to view evacuation information. Use the legend in the upper right to view evacuation zones area with power outages, some of which are due to public safety shutoffs deployed by SoCal Edison. Road closures and shelter locations also are displayed.

Use the "Basemap Gallery" option in the menu bar to switch view, including streets and topographic.