Reaching in the fridge, only to find your carton of Bantha milk is nearly empty?

Realizing that the company that supplies your favorite creamy Tatooine-based beverage has temporarily run out of its supply?

Waking up on the fourth day of May feeling dismayed, because you just remembered you meant to pick up a gallon of blue milk for the holiday?

Such moments can inspire powerful emotions, so powerful that they can even ruffle the thick fur of the friendliest of Banthas.

But you don't need to be gruntled should you find yourself facing a Darth, we mean a dearth, of blue milk: Scum & Villainy Cantina in Hollywood will be serving the snapshot-ready, sip-yummy stuff in the wee hours of May the Fourth.

And we do mean "wee hours," for the genre-hot hangout will kick off its Binary Sunrise Happy Hour at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. And, yes: Blue milk, which includes rum, will be on the specials menu.

So, for sure, this is a 21-and-over treat.

And, for sure, there will be other drink specials, like bottomless mimosas, should you be searching for a way to get the annual "Star Wars" holiday started when our nearest star rises to the east.

And, absolutely, the May the Fourth festivities will continue throughout the day, with trivia from 11 a.m. to noon and "free raffles," plus giveaways, happening throughout May the Fourth.

And, you bet, "no cover charge, no reservations" is the theme of the day.

And, let's just say it, the whole celebration is for guests who've taken 21 trips around the sun, or more. So yeah: Be at least age 21 to join.

And no, your Bantha doesn't have to attend. After all, the elephantine creatures prefer to be out under the double sun of Tatooine, doing their tusk-cool thing.

Whether you call it blue milk, Bantha milk, or Tatooine milk, it is one of the most iconic libations found in the "Star Wars" universe, and that's include the amazing drinks seen in the Cantina scene.

Why not line up your ride home first, then get to Scum & Villainy Cantina early on May the Fourth, to raise a glass of the adults-only beverage to the Star-Wars-iest day on the calendar?

The chance to sip the Bantha-iest concotion in the Solar System doesn't come around every parsec.

