Sip a Hopsy Homerun from Golden Road and the Dodgers

Local institutions aren't always beloved, but when they are, hoo boy: Best step aside and allow the fandom to fully flower.

For people will loyally and admirably stick by a spot, whether it is a restaurant, a bookstore, a cinema, or a place where a great team plays, through thick, thin, and thick again.

And when two local institutions team up? Hoo boy: Best step inside a location where you can enjoy what they've created.

The towering twosome in this case involves one of LA's great brewhouses, Golden Road, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. As you might guess, a libation is the product of this pair-up, and it is definitely themed to the dream crew in blue.

It's the brand-new Dodgers Blonde Ale, and it made its debut with the 2019 season, at a few prominent destinations around town.

No need to guess which ones: It's on tap at Golden Road Brewing locations, and available at Dodger Stadium, too, both inside the park and outside.

And if you can't get to the field for this brand-new foam, which has an ABV of 4.8%? Retailers around Southern California are carrying 25-ounce cans.

Described as a "deliciously crisp and smooth ale," the Dodgers Blonde rocks both Bravo hops as well as Cascade. (Bravo having a bit of the bitter while Cascade is lush with fruit notes, though both are complex beyond even those basic descriptives.)

Surely there will be future foamy collaborations in seasons still to come, but to try the one for 2019, you know where to go: One of the two institutions on board with this new beverage.

Or, yes, a SoCal shop that happens to be selling the cans of Dodger Blonde Ale.

