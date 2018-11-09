Sip on Local Suds at the Fall Beer Fest

Join an afternoon-big brew bash in the parking lot of the Arts District Brewing Company on Sunday, Nov. 11.

What to Know Sunday, Nov. 11, noon to 5 p.m.

Arts District Brewing Company parking lot

$30

Parking lot parties, in a lot of spots around the nation, naturally wind down as fall revs up.

For these wide spaces? They're outside, under the sky, open to the elements, and no "spoiler alert" is required there. After all, we didn't say "parking garage," which is another matter entirely.

But where parking lot parties still exist, even into November? Point two thumbs in the direction of Southern California, which is a location that still sees a number of lot-based larks, even into the eleventh month.

Again, we'll skip the "spoiler alert" on that revelation, too. But here's a spoiler alert for those who love suds that are made in the SoCal region: There's a Fall Beer Fest brewing in the parking lot of the Arts District Brewing Company on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The hours? It's as afternoon-y as afternoon-y affairs come: Noon to 5 o'clock is the span you want to keep in hand.

The breweries set to show and pour? The day's host'll be there, of course, as well as Yorkshire Square Brewery, Imperial Western Beer Company, El Segundo Brewing Co., and several hours.

The price? It's $30, and, yes, be 21 or over. Some of the event's proceeds will help support the Armando Gallegos Memorial Foundation, which helps "... underprivileged students to obtain a better education."

And because the Fall Beer Fest is "fall"ing over what's technically the lunch hour, look for a number of food-makers to be there, serving up the vittles. Midnight Chili, Son of a Bun, and other edible purveyors'll be in the house.

Er, the parking lot, of course.

