Sisters, the 'Hocus Pocus' House Is Coming to Life

Enter the witchcraftastic world of the Sanderson sisters of "Hocus Pocus," and Jack Skellington's Halloween Town, too, in Hollywood, over six spellbinding days in Hollywood.

All signs point to the fact that we're living in a VR-rich world, but virtual reality experiences aren't just built into the various high-tech headsets and sit-inside devices now seen popping up just about everywhere.

We're in a moment where brick-and-morter fantasy worlds, no headsets required, are also materializing, from the Niebolt House from "It," seen at Hollywood and Vine in 2017, to the "Smallfoot" walk-through, also found at the same corner in the late summer of 2018.

A new step-inside structure is on the haunted horizon, and if you're suddenly hearing Bette Midler call out "sistersssss!" in her amusingly imperious manner, or you're spying curious black cats everywhere, you'll know exactly what the enchanted abode will be about: "Hocus Pocus," the 1993 Disney treat that brought whimsical witchery into the lives of millions of kids and adults.

But you won't need to zip back through the centuries to a Salem of days long gone; Freeform is creating a Halloween House inspired by the 25th anniversary of "Hocus Pocus," as well as the 25th anniversary of another frightful Disney favorite: "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas."

The spooky structure is set to shimmer into being from Oct. 4 through 9, which will coincide, in part, with Freeform's "31 Days of Halloween" event, a line-up of televised favorites that are ghoulishly gleeful.

The free tickets "sold" out fast, then there was a waitlist, but now, bubble bubble, more tickets have been released.

To conjure tickets to the Sanderson-Skellington structure, a casa that will come to life inside the Lombardi House on Bronson Avenue in Hollywood, start here.

Perhaps your spellcasting skills will summon you a spot, before the magic dissipates (and tickets are gone yet again).

Head to this page, as quickly as a broom-rider crosses the full moon, to see if you can score a peek inside this virtually real experience that is more reality than most VR experiences.

Will you soon travel back to the 1600s? Or to Halloween Town, Jack Skellington's haunted hometown?

Think of the pop-up Freeform adventure as a chance to do both, but you'll also be traveling back, in a way, to 1993, a year that saw two true Halloween gems spring into cinematic being within just two months of each other.

Photo: The Sanderson sisters are 17th-century witches who were conjured up by unsuspecting pranksters in present-day Salem. The key to their immortality involves three children and a talking cat, who also turn out to be their biggest obstacles. (BUENA VISTA PICTURES/ANDREW COOPER) Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, ©BUENA VISTA PICTURES. All rights reserved.

