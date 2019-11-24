Six People Shot During a Downtown LA Party

Six people were shot at a party near a warehouse in Los Angeles. Five are in stable condition while one is in critical condition. Authorities continue searching for a suspect. Gene Kang reports live for Today in LA on November 24, 2019. (Published 47 minutes ago)

Multiple people were shot at a party near a warehouse early Sunday morning in an industrial part of Los Angeles.

At around 1 a.m. a total of six people were injured, five of them are in stable condition and another is in critical condition.

Authorities believe an argument began, causing a fight and escalating into gunfire.

Chaos followed as young party goers fled from the building labeled “DJ Lights and Sound” on 11th st. and Central ave close to the Fashion District.

No arrests have been made as authorities continue searching for a suspect.