Skateboarding Phenom Nyjah Huston Pleads No Contest to Charges Related to House Party Fight - NBC Southern California
Skateboarding Phenom Nyjah Huston Pleads No Contest to Charges Related to House Party Fight

By Mary Harris

Published 52 minutes ago

    Phenom street skater Nyjah Huston appears in a Van Nuys courtroom on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 to plead no contest to charges related to a fight at a house party.

    Skateboarding phenom Nyjah Huston has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.

    Huston, the top-ranked skater in the world, appeared Wednesday in a Van Nuys courtroom to face charges connected to a fight at a house party on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Huston, 24, had initially been charged with battery resulting in serious injury.

    Judge Gregory Dohi sentenced Huston to two years probation and ordered him to pay restitution to the victim.

    "It was unfortunate and self-defense,"

    In a statement to NBC4 the Orange County street skater said
    the street skater from Orange County said in a statement to NBC4. "I am stoked it is resolved and look forward to focusing on skating."

    Huston is on track to be named to Team USA and compete in Tokyo next summer, when skateboarding makes its Olympic debut.

