Skechers Honors Manhattan Beach With Two Downtown Mosaics

Skechers USA, a Manhattan Beach-based brand, commissioned renowned mosaic artist Racheal Rodi to create two intricate stained glass mosaics in tribute to its hometown.



The mosaics were installed outside the newly renovated Skechers store and unveiled to the community during a grand opening celebration on Wednesday.



"Manhattan Beach has been at the heart of the Skechers brand throughout our entire 26-year history - from our first days designing utility shoes in a beach house, to our current corporate offices," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "This incredible community has fostered and supported our growth, every step of the way - and we wanted to thank its residents with vivid art pieces that reflect the remarkable beauty of this wonderful town."



The store's location in Downtown Manhattan Beach is what the 230 square foot mosaics depict. Downtown is considered to be the cultural center of the city. The mosaic features an abstract interpretation of Manhattan Pier's sunsets on Manhattan Avenue, and an underwater gallery highlighting the region's unique sea life on Manhattan Beach Boulevard, in honor of the Roundhouse Aquarium.



"This is the first dual-sided mosaic installation that I have had the pleasure of creating on a retail store, and once I met with Skechers, I instantly understood why they call Manhattan Beach home," added Rachel Rodi, who attended the unveiling. "It was an opportunity to share two personal stories about Manhattan Beach: to foreshadow its iconic pier down the hill, and celebrate the local sea life that is celebrated in the town's Roundhouse Aquarium."



Located only a few feet away from its original location in 1994, the new flagship store will offer Skechers lifestyle and performance shops, a fitting room for the brand's growing apparel division, and diverse collections for men, women and children.



Customers can find the mosaics at the Skechers heritage store at 1121 Manhattan Avenue.



NBC4 is a proud media sponsor of the annual Skechers Friendship Walk which supports children with special needs and education and attracts over 12,000 participants at the Manhattan Beach Pier.



The goal of the walk is to inspire and support individuals to make a valiant effort in creating community.



The next walk will be on October 28, 2018. For more information or to volunteer at the event " click here.