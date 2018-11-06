Ski Dazzle Convention Schussing to SoCal

Point your poles in the direction of the Los Angeles Convention Center on Nov. 16, 17, and 18, 2018, for this mega-everything ski-tacular.

What to Know Nov. 16-18

Los Angeles Convention Center

$20 adult

How to quickly zip along a slope that's been newly blanketed in several inches of incredibly cold white stuff that has beautifully drifted down from the clouds?

Well, be a rabbit.

Or perhaps a wolf. Or another critter that favors mountainous areas come the wintertime. But, on the human end of things, you'll probably want a pair of long boards that have boots attached, and, inside those boots? Your feet.

But where to peruse a great assortment of such gear, and just ahead of the snowy season?

Look to decidedly unsnowy Downtown Los Angeles, where, once again, a mega ski convention will be schussing in for a long weekend of info, buying, chat, demos, and everything-ski.

It's Ski Dazzle Los Angeles, "the largest consumer ski and snowboard annual event in the USA & Canada," hoo boy. And this 55-year-old show is indeed "mega," with some 60,000 attendees popping up, to get their pre-winter fun on, over the happening's three-day span.

Those three days in 2018: Nov. 16 through 18, which falls, with the beauty of a snowflake, just a week after Mammoth Mountain's Nov. 8 opening day, and just weeks before our other mountain destinations rev up.

But ski and board retailers aren't the only vendors to set up the booths at this lots-to-see spectacular. There are winter resorts, too, so if you've been pondering a trip to a new slope this season, a visit to that resort's table could galvanize you.

Travel packages, lift ticket specials, resort seminars, family discount offers, and other extra-extra goodies will show up, here and there, throughout the cold-weather con.

And if you need to brush up on your ski skillz?

Look for the Snow Summit Learn to Ski Ramp — you probably can't miss it, at some 60 feet — or Bear Mountain Resort's Burton Riglet Park Snowboard Learning Center, where youngsters ages 2 to 8 can burnish their burgeoning knowledge.

For the grown-ups: There is a beer garden, should shopping for new skis or getting to know about a host of bundle-up getaways make you especially thirsty.

A ticket is $20, for an adult, and five bucks for a child ages 6 to 12. Schuss now, to the Ski Dazzle site, for more on what major retailers and resorts will show over the middle part of November, in DTLA, and all of the frosty fun they'll deliver.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations