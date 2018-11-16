SkyPark at Santa's Village Is Now Fully Christmas'd

What to Know Nostalgic Christmas in the Woods

Nov. 15 through Jan. 6

Near Lake Arrowhead

Keeping an eye on various Santa Trackers on the 24th day of December?

Lots of children, and adults, definitely do.

But there's a way to see Santa before then, and maybe even enjoy breakfast with the Jolly Old Elf, too: Head up, up, up the mountain, to a fairy-tale-esque spot near Lake Arrowhead, where Santa, Mrs. Claus, and all of their magical Northwoods pals reside.

It's SkyPark at Santa's Village we speak of, the beloved mid-century attraction that, after shuttering for the better part of two decades, reopened in 2016 with all of its former bells and whistles on, and then some.

People visit year-round, thanks to its many outdoor activities, like biking and wall-climbing, but also because you can stroll among the cute North Pole-y cottages, and even maybe see Santa, on a warm July day.

But come the middle part of November?

The yuletide amusements begin to simmer like hot cocoa on the stove, and a full-on, multi-week, fa-la-large Christmas celebration begins.

That convivial goings on are now as bright as a Christmas bulb, thanks to the return of Nostalgic Christmas at Santa's Village.

It's on Noël, er, now.

A host of ho-ho-happenings, including "... puppet shows, tree lightings, and interactive storytelling throughout the Park with Northwoods characters" are part of the annual Christmas Celebration, as well as special Breakfasts with Santa and Tea Parties with Mrs. Claus.

Crafting and cookie decorating further add old-timey charm to the light-of-heart holiday fun.

Tickets? Parking? All the information you will need before setting out for Skyforest, which is just a hop, jump, and short drive from Lake Arrowhead?

Grab the reins to your sleigh and fly to the SkyPark at Santa's Village site as fast as a motivated reindeer.

The Christmas Celebration jingle-jingles through to Jan. 6, 2019.

