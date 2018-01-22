A skydiver died on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, after falling onto the roof of a Riverside County home.

A skydiver died Monday afternoon after falling onto the roof of a Riverside County home.

Around 3 p.m., CAL FIRE/Riverside County firefighters responded to a report of a skydiver that went down on the roof of a home on the 200 block of Caldera Street in Perris.

The skydiver, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene, fire officials said.

"I didn't think anything of it at first ... I thought maybe the neighbor was doing construction," Christina Blanco, the homeowner's daughter said.

Blanco was with several other family members when the skydiver struck the roof.

It wasn't until a few minutes later that she realized what happened when she looked outside her window and saw firefighters on the roof.

The skydiver was in a plane that took off from nearby Perris Valley Airport when -- for unknown reasons -- the victim's parachute didn't deploy early enough, according to fire officials.

A witness told NBC4 that the victim appeared to be unconscious when he was falling.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the death.



NBC4's Tony Shin contributed to this report.