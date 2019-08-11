Zion Clark was born without legs. He moves around with the help of a wheelchair. But, at 21, he's not one to dwell on what he doesn't have. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019)

Man Born Without Legs Doesn't Dwell on What He Doesn't Have

Zion Clark was born without legs. He moves around with the help of a wheelchair. But, at 21, he's not one to dwell on what he doesn't have.

Clark weighs 97 pounds and is 3 feet 2 inches tall but his physical feats would be remarkable for someone with legs. He back flips, wrestles and wins Paralympic track championships, all of it documented on social media.

A video of Clark slam dunking has over 134,000 views and 34,000 likes on Instagram. But his trainer, Mada Abelhamid, said the biggest feats Clark has overcome are in his personal life.

Clark was in and out of foster homes throughout his childhood and bullied by others.

"I wasn't the greatest kid, I was really down on myself," said Clark. "Growing up, it was really tough, I got ridiculed a lot."

Clark said his life turned around when a woman named Kim adopted him. She taught him to excel with what he does have and ignore what he doesn't. Something Abelhamid said he sees on a daily basis.

"That mental aspect is what separates the good from the great, and he has it," said Abelhamid. "No matter what challenge I throw in front of him, he will find a way."