Sled to the Citadel for a Free Tree Lighting

It's the "World's Tallest Live-Cut Christmas Tree," and it will be lit for the first time, on Saturday evening, Nov. 10.

What to Know Saturday, Nov. 10, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Citadel Outlets, off the 5 southeast of DTLA

Free

Sledding around Los Angeles?

It isn't a thing, sorry and nope.

We may zip around by car, by bus, by scooter, by bicycle, via tricycle, or on foot, but hauling out a snow-sliding device, the kind with the quaint, curled-up front, an old rope for reins, and a greased bottom, is a sight regularly seen on Christmas cards but not our freeways.

And yet? You may be so inclined to summon such a retro ride, starting on Saturday, Nov. 10, when one of the first of the major Southern California mall trees begins its yearly twinkle.

If only there was a sled app in SoCal. If only.

We're referring here to the tree at the Citadel Outlets, the sky-high fir that's been dubbed the "World's Tallest Live-Cut Christmas Tree," and when it begins to shine, as it will on the evening of Nov. 10, it shines stupendously.

Why?

Count 'em up: There are over 18,000 LED lights in all on this titan of a tree, so, actually, don't count 'em up. Just marvel and enjoy.

And plan to enjoy the free entertainment, too, that's on the 2018 line-up. Singers Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson will perform, as will John Lindahl and The All-American Boys Chorus.

It's an event, by the by, that's gained a rep for featuring soon-to-break-out stars; Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber both appeared at past tree lightings.

The hours are 4:30, when it is still light, to 7:30, when it is not, but arrive close to dark to see the sparkly branches go aglow. Of course, plenty of people will be there, so arriving earlier is always best.

Ready to sled to the Citadel? The 17th annual Citadel Tree Lighting Concert is set to start the season on Nov. 10, 2018.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations