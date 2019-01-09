Sleeping Beauty's Castle Getting a Makeover - NBC Southern California
Sleeping Beauty's Castle Getting a Makeover

The castle renovation began Jan. 7 and will continue through spring.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 2 hours ago

    Heather Navarro
    Sleeping Beauty's Castle is pictured here at Disneyland during the summer of 2018.

    Attention Disney fans, it seems the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is getting a makeover.

    New year, new castle? Well, not so much. The iconic castle will go through some slight changes, with contruction continuing through the spring, according to Disney officials.

    If you were planning a trip to the resort sometime soon, you might not be able to see the castle in its entirety.

    "Sleeping Beauty Castle is the heart of Disneyland Park and is simply being refreshed. It will remain the same beloved icon it is today when the refurbishment is complete," said Kim Irvine, art director with Walt Disney Imagineering.

    On the bright side, Disneyland recently announced a 3 day ticket deal for residents of certain SoCal cities.

