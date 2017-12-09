Evacuations Underway as 5-Acre Brush Fire Burns Near Monrovia Homes - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
By Whitney Irick and Joe Studley

    A 5-acre brush fire burning in the hills of Monrovia Saturday evening forced evacuations. 

    The fire was reported around 8 p.m. near the 500 block of Norumbega Road. 

    Residents who live on the 500 block and 600 block of Norumbega Road were asked to evacuate the area. 

    An evacuation shelter opened at the Monrovia Community Center on West Palm Avenue. 

    Evacuees with small dogs can take their pets to Wonder Dog Ranch at 220 Taylor St. in Monrovia. 

    This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. We'll have the latest details live on the NBC4 News at 11.

