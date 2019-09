A small dog that fell 30 feet into a septic tank in Malibu was rescued by the LA County Fire Department. (Published 20 minutes ago)

A small dog was rescued Friday night after it fell about 30 feet down into a septic tank.

The dog was stuck in the septic tank for a few hours before th Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call and came to its rescue.

Firefighters were able to pull the little dog up a small hole in the tank and wrapped it in a towel.

Once the dog was pulled out to safety he was covered in a black tar like substance but seemed to have no obvious injuries.