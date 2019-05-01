One person was taken to a hospital after a small plane crashed near an airport in Upland on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

A small plane crashed near an airport in Upland and the plane's pilot was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The single-engine Storch FL-156C crashed under unknown circumstances after taking off from Cable Airport around 10 a.m., said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was the only person on board.

A witness said it sounded like there was engine trouble before the plane went down.

The plane is an experimental German World War II-era craft.