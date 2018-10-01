A person was killed Monday in the crash of a Beech Bonanza aircraft near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne, the second fatal airplane crash near that airfield in two days.

County firefighters were sent to the 1600 block of McKinley Avenue to assist the La Verne Fire Department at the scene of the crash shortly before noon. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the airplane with one person aboard was on approach to the airport when it crashed.

The coroner's office was sending personnel to the scene. About 6 p.m. Sunday, one person was killed and a second person was injured when a Cessna plane missed the runway as the pilot was practicing approaches to Brackett Field and crashed into a nearby plant nursery, according to the FAA.

The names of the man who died and the woman who was injured in Sunday's crash were withheld, pending notification of relatives. The condition of the woman was unavailable. The crashes will both be investigated by La Verne police, the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA.