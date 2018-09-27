'Smallfoot' Brings A Cool Message and Chill Music to the Box Office

What to Know "Smallfoot" opens Sept. 28th

Director Karey Kirkpatrick convinced Tatum to sing

Channing Tatum once again lends his voice to the big screen, but this time he's animated. Tatum plays Migo in the new film "Smallfoot" from the Warner Animation Group. He tells me it took some convincing from director Karey Kirkpatrick to saddle up and sing but says it was worth it for this movie.

"I'm very proud and I'm happy I did it. It was one of those things where I had to make him promise he would never make me to do it live." Tatum said.

"Smallfoot" is about a community of Yetis who live a secret existence, hidden by the clouds, in a mountain top above humans. But these aren't your average Yetis. They are scared of humans, or smallfoots, as they call them. In fact, they've been taught their whole lives that smallfoots are dangerous and deadly, not unlike what humans have always thought of Yetis.

Common plays the Stonekeeper and said he loved that the music helped tell the story and that story involves questioning the powers that be. His big song called "Let it Lie" serves as a warning to the curious Migo not to go poking around asking questions about smallfoots because it could unravel the entire fabric of their community.

There is a message here that seems timely giving all of the political debates happening online and by the coffee pod machine. Should you question the rules that have always been in place and risk forcing people out of their comfort zone? Or let it lie, and continue blindly toward the future. Watch the interview with Tatum and Common to hear what they think the message of this film is about and much the music affected their performance.

"Smallfoot" opens nationwide on September 28th and stars Channing Tatum as the yeti, Migo, and James Corden as the smallfoot, Percy. Also starring are Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Danny DeVito, Gina Rodriguez, Yara Shahidi, Ely Henry, and Jimmy Tatro.

"Smallfoot" was directed by Karey Kirkpatrick, Annie Award-winning director of "Over the Hedge" and Annie nominee for the screenplays for "Chicken Run" and "James and the Giant Peach."