The driver of a Smart car was hospitalized after crashing into the back of a dump truck early Monday on the 405 Freeway in Lawndale.

The subcompact car's air bag deployed in the 1 a.m. crash on the northbound side of the freeway near Inglewood Avenue. Part of the car's front end was wedged under the rear of the truck.

The driver was hospitalized, but details regarding injuries were not immediately available.

The truck was in a coned-off area on the side of the freeway.