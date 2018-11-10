MALIBU, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Wind-driven flames move across Malibu Creek State Park during the Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 near Malibu, California. After a experiencing a mass shooting, residents of Thousand Oaks are threatened by the ignition of two nearby dangerous wildfires, including the Woolsey Fire which has reached the Pacific Coast at Malibu. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Air quality will be at unhealthy levels throughout the Los Angeles area as winds bring smoke from the Woolsey and Hill fires into populated areas on Saturday.

The fires grew dramatically on Friday, fueled by Santa Ana winds that blew most of the smoke out to sea. Decreased winds and higher humidity on Saturday provide fire crews some much-needed relief in the effort to contain the fires. Though the winds are calmer, they have shifted into an onshore flow, blowing smoke from burning areas along the coast inland into cities.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke advisory for most of Los Angeles County and for parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Officials advise residents of these areas to stay indoors whenever possible, especially children, the elderly and other groups with vulnerable health. If you must go outside, officials advise wearing an N95 mask to filter out the smoke.