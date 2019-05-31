Smorgasburg LA Celebrates SAMO Pride at the Pier - NBC Southern California
Smorgasburg LA Celebrates SAMO Pride at the Pier

Look for specialty items for sale and great food at this flavorful festivity, part of Santa Monica's month-long celebration.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 12 minutes ago

    Smorgasburg LA, a ROW DTLA favorite, visits the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, June 1, all to help launch Santa Monica's month-long pride celebration.

    What to Know

    • Santa Monica Pier

    • Saturday, June 1

    • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    "First-evers" can be pretty celebratory, and when a whole month is involved? You'll definitely want to break out the bites, the sights, and lots of sunshiny spirit, too.

    And that's just what's happening at Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, June 1 when a dining-focused downtown staple makes a temporary jump west, all to celebrate the kick-off of SaMo PRIDE.

    It's the first-ever month-long pride celebration for the city, and while a line-up of lovely and lively festivities honoring all things LGBTQ+ are just ahead for the Pacific-close community, POPUP ON THE PIER is the first. 

    The first and the foodie-est, for Smorgasburg LA, that DTLA favorite, will be at the happy helm. For sure, the weekly pop-up, lotsa-nibbles nosh-around is a Sunday tradition, and one that is associated with ROW DTLA.

    But POPUP ON THE PIER will be a Saturday lark this go-around, one that will include bunches of booths full of oodles of vittles as well as special eats themed to the party, too.

    Dig the fried chicken of BOLO? Look for a collaboration with designer ONCH, and edible goodies that include pink glitter and more.

    The hours? Pier it up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and, of course, show with cash for all of the goodies you want to try.

    And keep an eye on the SaMo PRIDE event roster, which includes Pride Pong, screenings, chalk fun, and other events that "... raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community as well as individuality, empowerment, and inclusivity."

